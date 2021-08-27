Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 38,746 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Autoliv worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.