Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 625 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,906.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,716.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.