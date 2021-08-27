Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $1.55 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock opened at $2,842.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,866.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,670.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.