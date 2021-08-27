Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 14,986 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.34% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $971.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

