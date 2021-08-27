HC Wainwright Raises Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $35.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $684.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

