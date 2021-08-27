HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $71.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.