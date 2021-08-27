Head-To-Head Comparison: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54%

This table compares Atlas Financial and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.44 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Maiden $184.12 million 1.48 $41.76 million N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.51%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Maiden beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

