Head-To-Head Contrast: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.76 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.72

New Age Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

