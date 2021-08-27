Head-To-Head Review: Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) & IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Insignia Systems and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million 0.75 -$4.30 million N/A N/A IDW Media $38.16 million 0.91 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Insignia Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -15.24% -41.35% -23.61% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

