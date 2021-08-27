Head to Head Review: Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 60.39% 15.24% 13.00% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

19.8% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $565.21 million 0.71 $146.95 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.64 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

