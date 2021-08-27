HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLGY. UBS Group downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

