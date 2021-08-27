Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

HLTOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.