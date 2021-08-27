HempCoin (THC) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $651.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.93 or 1.00016464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00068024 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,171,604 coins and its circulating supply is 263,036,454 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.