High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lear makes up 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.40. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

