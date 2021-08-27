Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.
NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.
About Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.
