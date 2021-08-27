Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.