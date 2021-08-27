Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.31 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

