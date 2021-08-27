Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of Holly Energy Partners worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.09 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.