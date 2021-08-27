Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

