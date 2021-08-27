Home Capital Group (HCG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG):

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

7/23/2021 – Home Capital Group was given a new C$47.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

HCG stock opened at C$39.53 on Friday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

