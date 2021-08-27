Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Home Consortium

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail and services centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

