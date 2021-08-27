Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

HMPT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.90.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

