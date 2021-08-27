home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:H24 opened at €16.76 ($19.72) on Tuesday. home24 has a 1-year low of €9.66 ($11.36) and a 1-year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The firm has a market cap of $486.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

