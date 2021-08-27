Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 3,694 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

