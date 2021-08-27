Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,713,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $160,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 838,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,342. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

