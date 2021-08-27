Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $283.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.17. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

