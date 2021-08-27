Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 205,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $318.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

