Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.