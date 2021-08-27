Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

