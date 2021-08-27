Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 43,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,940. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

