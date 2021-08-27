HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 23,463,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

