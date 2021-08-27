HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Trading Up 40%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) shares were up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 6,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

About HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

