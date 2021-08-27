HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.43. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

