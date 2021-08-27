Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.72

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.72 and last traded at $207.81, with a volume of 5296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

