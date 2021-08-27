Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

