Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.65.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

HUM traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

