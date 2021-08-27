Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

