Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases £9,950 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 207.50 ($2.71). 291,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,556. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.23. Hunting PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

