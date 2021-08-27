Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 171,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,164,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

