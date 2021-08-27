Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 2.3%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). Approximately 331,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 744,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.90 ($1.64).

HYVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

