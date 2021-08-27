ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

NYSE IBN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.