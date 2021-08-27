iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 206,492 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $366,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $12,828,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

