Icosavax Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

