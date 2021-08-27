IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $11,126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.15. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

