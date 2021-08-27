IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $46.13

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $47.32. IDT shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 1,744 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

