II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $2,089,664. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

