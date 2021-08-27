iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 during midday trading on Friday. iliad has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $215.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

