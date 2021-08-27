Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 310,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Autodesk by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $312.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.