Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,916. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

