Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $311.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

