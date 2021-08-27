Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,252. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

